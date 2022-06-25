Here's Why Courteney Cox Doesn't Expect Gale Weathers To Die In The Scream Franchise

As long as kitchen knives and Halloween masks are available to the folks of Woodsboro, there will always be a new Ghostface to rise from the ashes and terrorize some teenagers. At some point, this fictional town should probably be abandoned because nothing says red flag quite like multiple serial killers — but for now, the "Scream" franchise lives on.

After the box office success of this year's creatively titled sequel, "Scream," the series has been rejuvenated with a new ensemble of young protagonists. Now that they've got therapy bills, stab wounds, and lots of experience in a cat-and-mouse serial killer scenario, our new crop of survivors are gearing up for round 2. It didn't take very long after the film's warm reception for Paramount to greenlight a sequel that brings all the familiar faces back for more. And it's not just about the new kids on the block — "Scream 6" is also a return to the franchise's original players. Well ... some of them. Or maybe just the one. (Spoilers ahead for "Scream" 2022.)

Unfortunately, not everyone managed to make it through the fifth entry in the franchise. As far as we know, David Arquette has no plans to return as Dewey Riley given his tragic demise. As for Neve Campbell, it was previously reported that she won't return as the face of the franchise, Sidney Prescott, after receiving an underwhelming offer from the studio. So with Sidney and Dewey out of the picture, that leaves one member of the original trio to return.