The Biggest Episode Of The Boys Season 3 Was 'Terrifying' To Get On Film

Since the "The Boys" first began, series creator Eric Kripke has been joking about getting this NSFW storyline onscreen. But while the episode is many degrees of fun for the audience to experience, it was no walk in the park for members of the crew. "Herogasm was a f-ing logistical nightmare," Kripke told MovieWeb ahead of the episode's premiere. He went on to explain that the many (forgive me) moving parts of Herogasm became a source of anxiety for him:

"When you think about dozens of completely naked people simulating sex acts during COVID, and the risk of someone being unprofessional or inappropriate. It's scary to me. I held my breath the entire time."

Pulling off the episode involved having multiple intimacy coordinators, COVID officers, and general supervisors. Kripke added,

"I kept saying, 'We have to lock this down tighter than we've ever locked down anything before in terms of it being professional and safe.' There are people everywhere and they're all pretending to have sex, so as a producer, we need a safe, non-toxic set where everyone feels welcome. That's a really terrifying thing to try to pull off. It's challenging because it's important that the set be a happy, safe space."

Speaking of safety first, the episode even came with a few eloquent warnings for its audience. A teaser shared by the show's official Twitter, warned:

"This episode depicts a massive supe orgy, airborne penetration, dildo-based maiming, extra strength lube, icicle phalluses, and cursing. It is not suitable for any audience."

Did such a statement stop anyone from immediately queuing up the episode when it dropped on Amazon Prime? Of course not! How could the dedicated fanbase shy away from the show now, when so much work went into pulling this episode together. Not to mention how much work the cast has put into hyping up the chaos of Herogasm.