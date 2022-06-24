Billy Porter And Guy Fieri Will Star In The Tom Brady Comedy 80 For Brady, And Yes You Read That Correctly

Have you ever read a sentence and realized that sometime in the middle of reading, an alien came from another planet, threw your brain in a blender, poured the contents into a brain shaped Jell-o mold, and then put it back in its place? I hadn't either until today when I learned that Billy Porter and Guy Fieri were going to appear in a comedy road trip movie centered on *checks notes* Tom Brady. Trust and believe this is not the result of the world's weirdest game of Madlibs, and is in fact, a casting announcement confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Putting Emmy Award winners Billy Porter and Guy Fieri in a movie together is not weird at all, and is in fact, a stroke of brilliant camp genius, but putting the two of them in the football world of Tom Brady is where my brain short circuited.

"80 for Brady" is a road trip comedy boasting a massive ensemble cast led by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. I once again swear on my life that I'm not screwing with you, dear reader. Tom Brady will appear in the film and is serving as a producer through his 1999 Productions banner. The film comes from Kyle Marvin ("The Climb") based on a script he co-wrote with Michael Covino ("The Climb," "Hunter Gatherer," "God's Time"). Even more fascinating, the original draft of the script was written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins of "Booksmart" fame. There's no telling how many changes Marvin and Covino made from the original draft, but consider my interest hella piqued.