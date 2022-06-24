Billy Porter And Guy Fieri Will Star In The Tom Brady Comedy 80 For Brady, And Yes You Read That Correctly
Have you ever read a sentence and realized that sometime in the middle of reading, an alien came from another planet, threw your brain in a blender, poured the contents into a brain shaped Jell-o mold, and then put it back in its place? I hadn't either until today when I learned that Billy Porter and Guy Fieri were going to appear in a comedy road trip movie centered on *checks notes* Tom Brady. Trust and believe this is not the result of the world's weirdest game of Madlibs, and is in fact, a casting announcement confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Putting Emmy Award winners Billy Porter and Guy Fieri in a movie together is not weird at all, and is in fact, a stroke of brilliant camp genius, but putting the two of them in the football world of Tom Brady is where my brain short circuited.
"80 for Brady" is a road trip comedy boasting a massive ensemble cast led by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. I once again swear on my life that I'm not screwing with you, dear reader. Tom Brady will appear in the film and is serving as a producer through his 1999 Productions banner. The film comes from Kyle Marvin ("The Climb") based on a script he co-wrote with Michael Covino ("The Climb," "Hunter Gatherer," "God's Time"). Even more fascinating, the original draft of the script was written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins of "Booksmart" fame. There's no telling how many changes Marvin and Covino made from the original draft, but consider my interest hella piqued.
...I think I love this movie?!
Apparently inspired by a true story, "80 For Brady" is about four die-hard New England Patriots fans who go on a road trip to attend the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady lead the team to victory. Of course, typical road trip movie shenanigans happen along the way, and these four women must figure out how to navigate the biggest sporting event of the year. The four friends are played by Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field, which is an absolute dream grouping come to life. No additional information has been revealed regarding Porter's character, but Guy Fieri will be appearing in a cameo as himself. Which, of course he is, because Guy Fieri is one of the most distinctive personalities on the planet.
Full disclosure, I'm not the biggest football fan, but everything about this movie sounds like an absolute blast. I live for movies about older women getting into hijinks, I live for Billy Porter, and I worship at the altar of the Mayor of Flavortown. The film has reportedly already wrapped shooting which means we won't have long to wait to figure out just what brand of madness this film is about to be. I can't believe I'm saying it, but I think the Tom Brady comedy just shot to the top of my most-anticipated list.