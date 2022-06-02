Anything's Possible Trailer: Prepare To Fall In Love With Billy Porter's Joyful Directorial Debut

Billy Porter is stepping behind the camera to bring us a love story from his heart and soul — which is no big surprise for anyone who has ever seen him shine on stage or on screen. Porter is known for pouring emotion into every performance, a talent that regularly saw him heralded for the role of Pray Tell on FX's "Pose." But this time around, he's found a new way to channel that love by telling a story about two blushing teens and their budding love, trying to survive the dramas of high school with their hearts intact. Billy Porter's directorial debut, "Anything's Possible," is a Prime Video original, set to arrive in July 2022. The coming-of-age tale has previously been compared to the likes of "Superbad" and "Booksmart" but dubbed a modern Gen-Z romance.

If all this sounds vaguely familiar but the title is throwing you off, it's probably because the upcoming film has gone through a few title changes. Previously known as "What If?" and "To Be Real," Porter's directorial debut has found a suitably joyful title in "Anything's Possible." In true high school fashion, the teens at the center of this story begin to feel the truth of that statement when they fall for one another and discover that their mutual crush has all the makings of an epic young love story. You can see it for yourself in the trailer below!