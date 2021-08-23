Billy Porter Directing LGBTQ+ Teen Comedy For Amazon Studios

Star of stage and screen Billy Porter is stepping behind the camera for an exciting teen comedy from Amazon Studios. Currently in development, To Be Real is made in collaboration with Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another production.

According to Variety, this upcoming coming-of-age story puts queer lives front and center, following three queer friends who escape their hometown to spend Pride Weekend in New York City. The film's logline states that while embarking on this journey, "they discover that life over the rainbow is an insane, raunchy, often divisive, but ultimately FIERCE non-stop party." Little else is known about the premise, but the story has been compared to much-beloved coming-of-age tales like Superbad and the more recent Booksmart.

If those comparisons are anything to go on, To Be Real is very much worth looking forward to. It's following in the footsteps of the kind of stylish, laugh-out-loud comedies that adults and teens alike can't help but cling to. And what better way to explore self-discovery than to have our protagonists attend their very first Pride?

To Be Real is an original script, penned by Ryan Shiraki, who most recently directed episodes of another coming-of-age tale, Netflix's On My Block. Though it's only three seasons in, On My Block has already been renewed through its fifth season.