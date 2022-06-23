Joining The Marvel Machine Had Some Downsides For Taika Waititi

Like many (most?) feature film directorial debuts, Taika Waititi's 2007 rom-com "Eagle vs Shark" is rough around the edges. The movie centers on Lily (co-writer Loren Horsley), a lonely, soft-spoken fast food worker and wannabe songwriter who develops a crush on Jarrodd, a far-from-lovable video game store employee played by Jemaine Clement. At the time of its release, many critics felt "Eagle vs Shark" hewed a little too closely to Jared Hess' similarly quirky, deadpan indie comedy "Napoleon Dynamite." Looking back at it 15 years later, however, the film's blend of off-beat humor and melancholy gives it what is now widely recognized as a distinctly "Waititi-esque vibe."

It's a testament to his skill as an artist that Waititi has been able to maintain the same humorous and playful yet bittersweet style from project to project, be they his low-budget directorial efforts ("Boy," "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," "Jojo Rabbit") or even something like the series "Our Flag Means Death" (which he mainly works on as an actor and producer). Waititi was even able to hold onto a lot of his personality when he entered the well-oiled machine that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," delivering a zany, visually-imaginative, and otherwise enjoyable outing with the God of Thunder.

By his own admittance, though, it hasn't always been easy. As Waititi told WIRED (half-joking, but at the same time half-not), he often finds himself smiling and nodding while taking to studio executives, only to head off and do what he wants instead. "It's literally me trying to not do whatever the grown-ups say," as he put it.