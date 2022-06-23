Why Baz Luhrmann Almost Abandoned The Idea Of Making Elvis

Nearly a decade after revitalizing the phrase "old sport" with his adaptation of "The Great Gatsby," Baz Luhrmann is returning to the big screen with yet another over-the-top cinematic experience — his musical biopic of the King of Rock and Roll, "Elvis." This one has been a long time coming. Not just because Luhrmann's eccentric filmmaking style is a perfect match for the legendary performer, but because the director has been aching to helm this story for years. The project was first announced way back in 2014, then fell to the wayside until 2019 when Tom Hanks signed aboard to star as Colonel Tom Parker. Then, after years of moving "Elvis" from one burner to the next, it finally came time for the cameras to start rolling in 2020 — which you might remember as the year that life fell apart around us.

After a decade in development, "Elvis" ended up one of the first productions struck by the pandemic when star Tom Hanks contracted COVID-19 in 2020. While chatting with IndieWire last month, Luhrmann recounted: "It's really hard to remember just how naive the world was. We had no idea. That Covid thing was like a bomb with Hazmat suits and we got locked down."

Initially, Luhrmann thought the movie was in danger of being shut down entirely — and in the earliest days of the pandemic lockdown, even that grim reality had a silver lining:

"At first I loved it, because there was so much pressure on me. I felt like, 'Have I really got this wrangled?' I was with my kids and everything. I used to dress up every night and have crazy dinners and go like, 'Wow, maybe I don't have to make the movie.' You know, I'm off the hook again."