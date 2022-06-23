Solar Opposites Season 3 Trailer: Pancakes And What Now?

Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the Hulu animated series "Solar Opposites." I will fully admit that I haven't watched this show yet, and now I think I'm going to have to. The series is doing well enough that, unlike the first two seasons which only had eight episodes each, this new season has 11. It's also been renewed for a fourth season before the third season has even aired.

I watched the trailer, and let's just say the opening lines about how to celebrate a third season had me scratching my head and rewinding so I could make sure I heard what I heard. If you haven't watched it yet either, let me help you out with what I've learned. There are four aliens and a pupa who have come to earth, and can't decide whether our planet is "awful or awesome." I mean, I can help you out with that. It's awful. Problem solved.

That isn't the only story though. There is a group of humans who have been shrunk down by one of the aliens and now live in a terrarium. You see why I need to watch this now?