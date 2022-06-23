Ms. Marvel's Matt Lintz Was 'In The Top' Choices For The MCU's Spider-Man At One Point

Time for another round of "Which Marvel Cinematic Universe role did this actor almost play before they joined the MCU?" Yes, it seems the franchise is full of near-misses when it comes to casting — from Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, auditioning for Thor with blonde locks and everything (don't take my word for it — watch the footage for yourselves) to Sebastian Stan trying out for Captain America before signing on as Bucky Barnes. By and large, though, Marvel Studios has rarely missed when it comes to its casting picks, if not always on purpose.

Such is the case with "Ms. Marvel," which features a pitch-perfect Iman Vellani as Avengers expert and Captain Marvel fangirl Kamala Khan. The actors around her are equally well-suited to their roles, starting with Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend who not-so-subtly harbors a crush on his bestie. Given how Lintz makes it easy to buy into Bruno's earnest support for Kamala and his general nerdy teen awkwardness, one could readily picture him excelling just as much in the role of New York's friendly working-class superhero Peter Parker.

According to Lintz, Marvel Studios actually had that very idea at one point. "I was in the top for Spider-Man, which eventually went to this guy, Tom Holland," the actor quipped during an interview with Insider. He playfully added, "I don't know if you know who he is."