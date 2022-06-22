They/Them Teaser: Kevin Bacon Returns To The Summer Camp Slasher Genre

You can take the boy out of the camp slasher, but you can't take the camp slasher out of the boy. Kevin Bacon was a young star on the rise when he booked a sweet gig in a little low-budget horror movie about a bunch of horny camp counselors setting up for camping season on the traditionally unlucky date of Friday the 13th. The rest is history! Bacon found mainstream success shortly thereafter, but to his credit hasn't shied away from horror in the years since, appearing in stuff like "Tremors," "Hollow Man," and "Stir of Echoes." But now he's going back to camp in this new film from Blumhouse and Peacock called "They/Them," a masked killer movie set at a conversation camp for LGBTQ+ clients.

That's already a horror story based solely on the premise. Gay conversion treatment is notoriously barbaric and ineffective, but with the recent legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, a horror movie set at a conversion camp where the queer and non-binary characters are under both physical and psychological attack is about as timely as you can get.

The movie is slated to debut on Peacock on August 5, 2022, and they've released the very first trailer, which you can watch below.