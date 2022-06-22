My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Has Begun Filming, Which Means My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Exists

Break out the ouzo and get ready for another rowdy family event. The "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" cinematic universe is expanding, and you know what that means — come hell or high water, someone is definitely getting married. This might not be the trilogy you thought you'd get in 2022, but if there can be a million Joker-based movies, why can't there be 69 "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies?

Actually, now I medically need there to be 69 "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" movies. I won't feel emotionally or intellectually fulfilled until I watch 69 members of the Portokalos family tie the knot. I know this is my own very specific cross to bear, but you're all involved in this now. Sorry!

But not that sorry.

Anyway, actor, writer, and now "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" director Nia Vardalos dropped a casual little Instagram video where she confirmed that she was on location in Greece and that she was (surprise!) directing the third installment of the "Greek Wedding" franchise. Vardalos has been talking about busting out a third film since way back in January 2020 (a simpler time) and it sounds like she's definitely making it happen. Considering she's written and starred in the two previous films, it must be thrilling to finally take the director's chair. A very merry good for her.