Why The Black Phone Author Joe Hill Will Be Forever Grateful To Daniel Radcliffe

If you asked your average non-Daniel Radcliffe super-fan what they thought of his movie "Horns," they would probably give you a blank or confused look. Director Alexandre Aja's horror-comedy bombed at the box office in 2013, grossing a meager $3.9 million. Critics were also tepid on the film as a whole, although it certainly has its admirers. Their ranks include /Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams, who included "Horns" among her favorite movies of all time. Calling it a "a strangely lovely film about finding that one oasis of happiness in an ugly world," Hannah argued that Aja, Radcliffe, and writer Keith Bunin "miraculously" managed to nail the "balance of bitterness and sweetness" of Joe Hill's original 2010 novel.

Adaptations of Hill's writing have become all the rage since "Horns" hit theaters, between films like "In the Tall Grass" and the TV series "NOS4A2" and "Locke & Key." /Film's Jacob Hall recently got to talk to Hill about the latest project based on his work, "The Black Phone," giving him the chance to ask the multi-hyphenate how he would even go about defining "a Joe Hill project." Admitting he didn't have a simple answer to the question, Hill instead voiced his gratitude to Radcliffe and Aja: