Chris Evans Thinks Captain America Has The Worst Avengers Suit

Cap's uniform might not be the best compared to every superhero costume, but the Captain America suit never fails to stir up a few positive feelings, at least for this writer. You don't have to be particularly patriotic to appreciate the work behind each particular suit. They deftly portray Steve Rogers' journey from moralistic symbol to disillusioned rogue and, eventually, to a hero on his own terms. It's why so many fans really love what each suit represents, both to the story at large and to Steve's own identity.

Still, we can't fault Evans for wishing for something a bit cooler for Captain America. Thor does have a cape, after all. But this is still Chris Evans we're talking about. The guy can sell even he dorkiest iteration of the suit, helmet wings and all.

Though Evans' time as Captain America is (probably) done, the mantle lives on in Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Mackie sported a remix of the classic Cap suit in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which is indisputably cool in so many ways. It's going to be fun to see the actor test out his own take on the suit in the future, especially knowing how story-driven the evolution of the costume can be.