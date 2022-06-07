Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans Throw Down In A New The Gray Man Clip

I'm sure this clip is meant to showcase some of the action in "The Gray Man," but my main takeaway is this: Evans seems to be doing something wild with this performance. In the trailer that dropped a few weeks ago, Lloyd seems like a pretty typical bad guy despite the mustache. But here, he seems pretty eccentric, sporting khaki pants and using funky little pet names for the man he's meant to be murdering. After Gosling's character, Sierra Six, beats his way through a whole host of opponents, he ends up dispatched by a hit of pepper spray to the face. It's Lloyd, holding a gun on Sierra and brightly intoning, "Hey, sunshine!"

Sierra correctly guesses the identity of his attacker: "The white pants, the trash 'stache, just...it leans Lloyd." I'm not sure what the comedy-to-seriousness ratio of this movie is meant to be, but Gosling is funny in a low-key way as a dude who seems to already be tired of this conversation before it even happens. Lloyd is way too close to his face, so he drops a grenade and launches out a window. Out on the street, Sierra hobbles along with only one shoe, grumbling to himself like a grumpy old man. When Lloyd catches up to him, he calmly asks the killer what size shoe he wears before another surprise attack.

If there's any revelation here, it's that this action movie — reportedly the most expensive Netflix has ever made — will mix a good amount of humor in with its stunts. It's great to see Gosling back in a lead role that suits his affable outsider charms. Plus, Ana de Armas also pops up at the end, which is always a good thing.

"The Gray Man" hits Netflix on July 22, 2022.