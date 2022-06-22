The Back To The Future Musical Is Coming To Broadway In 2023

Great Scott! We may never get a "Back to the Future" remake for as long as director Robert Zemeckis has something to say about it (and thank goodness for that), but perhaps this is the next best thing.

The hit time travel movie, starring the unparalleled Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, has been turned into a musical before, as we previously wrote about here. That came into being with Zemeckis' and writer Bob Gale's blessing, though it was only made available on the stage in the West End of London. That's about to change in a big way, however, as "Back to the Future: The Musical" is set to hit the bright lights of Broadway. The official "Back to the Future" Twitter account made the exciting announcement earlier today, directing potential viewers to make plans to buy advanced tickets for the musical play that will arrive in 2023.

Synchronize Your Watches â€" The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!! Sign up to be the first to buy tickets! https://t.co/ZvFEjJ72wR pic.twitter.com/ZGr90KC6sN — Back to the Futureâ"¢ (@BacktotheFuture) June 22, 2022

Urging viewers to "Synchronize your watches" along with the cheeky request to "Sign up yesterday" in order to be among the first to buy tickets for the event, a brief announcement teaser was also made available, which you can see either in the tweet above or in the video below.