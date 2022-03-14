The Official Cast Recording For The Back To The Future Musical Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Have you ever seen a movie, thought it was excellent, but also thought to yourself, "That needs to be a musical"? No? Well, someone did, because there is a stage version of "Back to the Future" that is also a musical — and it rules.

"Back to the Future: The Musical" has been in the works for a few years, and answers the question, "How do you make more 'Back to the Future' when Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis refuse to let Universal do a reboot?" Sadly, just like Doc turning a DeLorean into a time machine, it's been a bumpy road to the stage. Though it was originally slated to premiere in the West End in 2015, the musical got delayed a few times, with the original director leaving due to creative differences with Robert Zemeckis, and also a global pandemic derailing production.

As of now, the musical is only playing in London on the West End, but fans around the world can soon listen to the catchy tunes of this bizarre but surprisingly great show.