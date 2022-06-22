Ethan Peck Thought He Auditioned For A Much Smaller Star Trek Part

For as long as visual media has been around, so have reboots and sequels. That means for decades, fans of popular stories have been debating the recasting of their favorite characters, closely scrutinizing new actors to see if they measure up to the James Bond or Doctor Who they know. That's a lot of pressure for anyone taking up the mantle of a beloved role, but I imagine it was doubly difficult for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star Ethan Peck. After all, in nearly 50 years, there's only ever been one TV Spock: Leonard Nimoy.

Fortunately, Peck was able to side-step some of the initial nerves that came with auditioning for such a massive role because he didn't actually realize that's what he was doing. When the actor signed on to try out for a part in "Star Trek: Discovery," he says he was "blissfully unaware" that he was in the running to play one of the most iconic sci-fi characters of all time. "When I first auditioned, I didn't even know what I was auditioning for. The project had a code name," the actor told Esquire earlier this month. Peck says he knew the code meant "Star Trek," but figured it was for a minor role.

A few years and 16 episodes' worth of pointy-eared appearances later, and it's clear that the actor is cut out for the role of the half-human, half-Vulcan science officer aboard the Enterprise. In "Star Trek: Discovery," his version of the character was differentiated from Nimoy's older, wiser iteration with a stylish quarter-life-crisis beard. In "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which is currently streaming on Paramount+, he looks much more like the Spock fans know and love. He also imbues the character with as much logic and dry humor as any Trek fan could want.