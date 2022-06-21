Our First Look At The Orcs In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Definitely Look Like Orcs

If superhero movies are only as good as their villains (which in itself is debatable, but work with me here), then epic stories set in Middle-earth need to have antagonists to match. Luckily for "The Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien, he came up with a veritable army of ready-made villains in the form of Orcs who went on to enjoy the limelight in their live-action adaptations. Whether it's the whiny, "Yeah, why can't we have some meat!" dude from "The Two Towers," the Olympic runner who just refused to go down before blowing up half of Helm's Deep (technically an Uruk-Hai instead of an Orc but, once again, work with me here, folks), or the one-eyed dope who almost certainly was designed to make fun of Harvey Weinstein, Peter Jackson's trilogy boasts countless Orc villains who stood out due to their meme-worthy dialogue and impressively practical costume and makeup.

After complaints that Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy took the far less interesting route with CGI creations (though that wasn't the original plan!), it seems like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series will be going out of its way to make its version of Orcs both familiar and new at the same time. IGN dropped some new details about how the upcoming Prime Video series — taking place thousands of years before the events of Jackson's trilogies, though not set within the same continuity — will depict those classically evil hordes of foes.