Clips Round-Up: Marc Maron's Snake From The Bad Guys Gets The Spotlight & More! [Exclusive]

First up, Universal Home Entertainment has provided us with a fun exclusive clip from the home video release of their latest animated offering "The Bag Guys," available on digital, 4K, and Blu-ray June 21, 2022. This one features a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process for the character Snake, voiced by "WTF" podcaster and comedian extraordinaire Marc Maron ("Maron," "GLOW")!

Here is the official synopsis: