Lightyear Loses To Jurassic World At The Box Office, Top Gun Continues To Thrive

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" represents a steep drop off in the number four spot, with Marvel's latest taking in $4.2 million in its seventh weekend. It's running out of steam, but should at least hit $950 million before it's totally done (even though it arrives on Disney+ this week). Rounding out the top five was "The Bob's Burgers Movie" with $1.1 million, again illustrating how front-loaded this weekend's top three were. The movie based on the TV show has truly not done particularly well, sitting at $31.8 million worldwide. Perhaps it will find an audience on streaming.

In milestone news elsewhere on the charts, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" pulled in a mere $228,000, but that was still enough to put it at number nine this weekend. The key thing here is that Paramount's video game adaptation is now $222,000 away from crossing the $400 million mark worldwide, which it should earn in the coming days. That should give the studio a nice little talking point during its next earnings call, especially since the film has been doing very well on streaming over the past several weeks as well. It's a win all around.

The only other major point to make this weekend is that the bottom seven films in the top ten made less than $9 million combined, which is a brutal figure no matter how one chooses to slice it. The positive, though, is that several movies managed to make damn good money, which is a positive sign that there is room for more, and moviegoer appetites are there to satiate. It will be very interesting to see how things shake out this weekend with both "Elvis" and "The Black Phone" seemingly going for very different crowds.