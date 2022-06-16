Why Ethan Peck Shaved His Actual Eyebrows To Play Spock On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In an interview with the Archive of American Television, the late Leonard Nimoy told the story of how he and executives at CBS first conceived of the make-up for the character of Spock on "Star Trek" back in 1966. Being an alien, Spock was to have pointed ears — that was decided early on — and his skin was meant to be red. Nimoy was game to be painted red, but wanted to consult with "Star Trek" make-up guru Fred Phillips (who had worked on "The Wizard of Oz" and many films besides) to brainstorm ideas. Nimoy and Phillips ended up nixing the red skin idea because they knew that many TV sets were still black-and-white models, and a bright red would read as mere black on screen, certainly not their intention.

Nimoy wanted Spock to look crude and, in his words, "jagged." In the first Trek pilot, Spock was equipped with a rough haircut and big bushy, angled eyebrows. For the second pilot, Phillips refined the eyebrows to be sharper, shaving the outer edges of Nimoy's own brows, and replacing it with yak hair (a medium for make-up artists). A look was born, and every Vulcan on "Star Trek" was to follow that template.

The most recent actor to undergo the pointed-ears-and-shaved-eyebrows process was Ethan Peck, who plays Spock — just prior to the events of the original "Star Trek" — in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Peck originated his version of Spock on the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery," and found that he, like Nimoy, had to think about the make-up a little bit. In Peck's case, he was torn as to whether or not to shave half of his eyebrows.