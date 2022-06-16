The Willem Dafoe Quote That Sums Up How Ethan Hawke Picks His Roles

Leave it to the guy who's acted in Richard Linklater's "Boyhood" and the "Before" trilogy to have a deep, intimate understanding of how the concept of change can greatly impact an actor's work. Having once famously forsworn the very concept of superhero movies, Ethan Hawke found himself portraying the main antagonist of Marvel's "Moon Knight" — a role that one would imagine he only did because he was genuinely interested in the part (and, yes, because he enjoys making money). Hawke's incredibly thoughtful answer indicates someone who puts a lot of effort into choosing roles, based on how much variety they allow him to play with. As he goes on to say:

"If you do something like 'First Reformed,' that's an interior performance, whereas 'The Black Phone' is kind of an exterior performance. It's in your face. It's going out. It's not going in. 'The Northman' is kind of like a poem. It felt more like doing Shakespeare than it did... I mean, the language is not naturalistic. The costumes are a part of the character, the world-building. Then making a scary story's a totally different engine. The real fun of my life's getting to do all these different kinds of movies. I change myself as an actor by working inside different genres."

Different genres, different acting demands, and a completely different scope and scale to each of these recent projects ... Yeah, it seems pretty clear that Hawke's particular method is paying off for him (and us!) lately.

