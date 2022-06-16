Blonde: Release Date, Cast, And More
Marilyn Monroe is a cultural icon and a phenomenon in her own right, and numerous biographies and documentaries have delved into the multifaceted nature of her onscreen persona and private life. Writer-director Andrew Dominik's "Blonde" presents a look into Monroe's life through her own lens, looking deeper into what it meant for her to embody an immensely public image while being true to herself, as Norma Jean Baker.
Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated "Blonde."
The cast of Blonde
Netflix had assumed distribution responsibilities for "Blonde" sometime in 2016, and the film has received an NC-17 rating, which is a rare occurrence these days. Andrew Dominik remained unapologetic about his cut of the film, describing it as "a demanding movie" that is set to portray Monroe's life in all its vignettes of authenticity.
Ana de Armas ("Blade Runner," "Knives Out") is assuming the role of Marilyn Monroe/Norma Jean. The rest of the cast includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Julianne Nicholson, Sara Paxton, Tony Curtis, and Xavier Samuel.
Blonde writer, director, and more
As stated above, "Blonde" was written and directed by Andrew Dominik, who is known for helming "Chopper" and "Killing Them Softly." Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, and Scott Robertson served as producers on the film. The production process was a lengthy and laborious one, due to constant delays owing to the pandemic and other logistical reasons, including financing. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates' 2000 historical fiction novel, "Blonde," which looks into the essential details of Monroe's life.
Blonde trailer and synopsis
Netflix has finally dropped a trailer for "Blonde," which you can watch above. It opens with Marilyn struggling with her public and private personas while re-creating legendary moments from her career, such as her performance in the 1953 musical "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Andrew Dominik recently told Queue about his approach to the film, and how the exploration of trauma has been handled throughout:
"She's deeply traumatized, and that trauma necessitates a split between a public self and a private self, which is the story of everyone, but with a famous person, that often plays out publicly, in ways that may cause additional trauma. The film's very much concerned with the relationship with herself and with this other persona, Marilyn, which is both her armor and the thing that is threatening to consume her."
Here's the official synopsis of the film:
"From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life."
"Blonde" premiers on Netflix globally on September 23, 2022.