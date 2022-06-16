Blonde: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Marilyn Monroe is a cultural icon and a phenomenon in her own right, and numerous biographies and documentaries have delved into the multifaceted nature of her onscreen persona and private life. Writer-director Andrew Dominik's "Blonde" presents a look into Monroe's life through her own lens, looking deeper into what it meant for her to embody an immensely public image while being true to herself, as Norma Jean Baker.

Here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated "Blonde."