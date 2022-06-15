Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Trailer: Children Love To Revolt (And Sing And Dance)

Dennis Kelly wrote the adapted script for "Matilda the Musical," with Matthew Warchus (who won an Olivier in 2012 for directing the stage musical) calling the shots on the film. The supporting cast includes Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The stage version of "Matilda the Musical" (which I have, in fact, seen) is full of imaginative choreography, creative set-pieces, and catchy musical numbers, and it thankfully looks like much of that has been carried over into the film adaptation. At the same time, the stage show struggles to do away completely with the problematic aspects of Roald Dahl's source material while still retaining the sharp wit that makes it an otherwise fun read. Even worse, the stage musical typically casts a cisgender man to play Miss Trunchbull, in the process inadvertently compounding the sexist, transphobic subtext inherent to the character in Dahl's novel. Fortunately, plans to follow suit by casting Ralph Fiennes as Miss Trunchbull in the movie version were later abandoned. Hopefully, that's not the only step the filmmakers have taken to capture everything people love about Dahl's original story while dropping all the bad stuff.

"Matilda the Musical" will stream on Netflix later this year. Its official logline reads: