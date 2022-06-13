Lightyear Director Angus MacLane And Producer Galyn Susman On Metanarrative And More [Interview]

The most fascinating thing about "Lightyear" is its metanarrative: It's a film from within the "Toy Story" universe. Was there ever a point in production when this was going to be something more than a space adventure? Perhaps an attempt to make references to what the world of "Toy Story" was like in the 1990s when Andy might have seen it?

MacLane: No. I always saw it as like a way in to tell us a sci-fi action movie. The metanarrative is a launching point for the film. The development of that was a lower priority for us than trying to get the movie to work for all of the challenges that making a movie presents you with, if that makes sense.

The character of Buzz Lightyear was previously established, but this is a new version of him. Were you free to start completely fresh, or do you feel beholden to what had been established (apart from visual things and catch phrases)?

Susman: Both. There's definitely aspects of Buzz that we needed. We wanted to retain — you get a bit of a sense of what his backstory is just from what's written on the back of his box and what we see in the beginning of the first "Toy Story." But Buzz is a side character, really. Those are Woody's stories more than they are Buzz's stories. So he is a little bit more of a comic relief character, a little bit of a doofus. With "Lightyear," he's now the leading man, he's our hero. He needs to be a more well-rounded, fully-formed character. You have to add conflict and self-reflection and all the things that you would expect out of a main character. So that was all open fertile territory for us to do what we thought right.