Sins Of The Father: The Green River Killer Trailer — Growing Up With A Serial Killer Dad [Exclusive]
The streaming service Tubi has provided /Film with the exclusive trailer premiere for their original true crime documentary "Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer." Executive produced by Robert Twilley ("Suburban Nightmare: Chris Watts," "Snapped") and Mike Welsh ("Gone Before Her Time," "Alaska State Troopers"), the film premieres on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 exclusively on Tubi.
Made 20 years after American serial killer Gary Ridgway was arrested in November 2001 for the murder of several women, "Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer" features testimonials from Dave Reichert (King County Sheriff's Office, lead detective who later became sheriff), Olivia LaVoice (reporter, FOX 13 Seattle), Diane LaPointe (former colleague of Gary Ridgway), Stephanie Harlowe (co-host of The Crime Weekly Podcast), and Michael Drane (forensic psychotherapist). Check out the riveting trailer below!
Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer Trailer
In the early 2000s Gary Ridgway was found guilty of murdering 49 women, many of them prostitutes, between the years 1982 and 1998. This catapulted Ridgway to becoming the second-most-prolific serial killer in United States history after Samuel Little. He is currently 73 years old and serving out 49 consecutive life sentences at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
While "Sins of the Father" is only the latest in many documentaries made on Ridgway and his crimes, a number of narrative films have been based on the story as well. These include 2004's "The Riverman" about the assistance that convicted killer Ted Bundy (Cary Elwes) gave the case, as well as 2005's "Green River Killer," the 2008 Lifetime movie "The Capture of the Green River Killer," and the 2019 horror film "Bundy and The Green River Killer." A 2021 episode of Netflix's true crime series "Catching Killers" also covered the extensive decade-long Green River Case.
Here is the official synopsis:
"Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer" explores what it's like to grow up the child of one of the most prolific serial killers in American history, Gary Ridgway, the infamous Green River Killer. This special unpacks Ridgway's horrific crimes, the double life he led, the 20-year police investigation that brought him down, and the long-lasting effects of a father's unspeakable sins on his son and family. From FOX Alternative Entertainment and Streetcar Entertainment the two-hour documentary is executive-produced by Robert Twilley ("Suburban Nightmare: Chris Watts," "Snapped") and Mike Welsh ("Gone Before Her Time," "Alaska State Troopers").