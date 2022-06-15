Ms. Marvel Director Meera Menon Discusses GLOW Comparisons, Dialogue Vs Action, And More [Interview]

You've had such a wide-ranging, varied career to this point. To your knowledge, was there any one thing in particular that landed you on Marvel's radar to direct episodes of "Ms. Marvel?"

I don't think it was any one thing in particular. I think it was just the body of work. Yeah. I had been hustling around doing all kinds of things for a while [laughs].

From the outside looking in, over the years, I'm sure you heard through the grapevine how it was to work with Marvel. How did you personally find the experience with a big production like "Ms. Marvel?" Was it similar or different from what your expectations were going in?

I'd heard a little bit about it, but it was all still quite new because the platform of these Disney+ shows was quite new. "WandaVision" wasn't even out when we started filming, so I think in many ways it felt like we were part of the beginning of something, and still feels like we're part of the beginning of something. So it's very exciting.

I actually just revisited the season 2 episode of "GLOW" which you directed. It has the melodrama, the musical numbers, and obviously the actual wrestling on top of it all. Did you feel like that, in a weird way, helped prepare you for "Ms. Marvel" and for this episode specifically with all the little stylistic flourishes?

Like, the meta nature of that episode and the meta nature of Kamala Khan being the biggest fan of [laughs] Marvel in the Avengers? Perhaps. I mean, I certainly think "GLOW" is one of the best written comedies of the past few years and getting to work with those actors and those writers ... everything, every experience I have gives me something, and I learned so much from it. And that show was particularly educational in terms of the level of comedy writing that I was engaging with. Those guys are some of the best, really.