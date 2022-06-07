Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Explains Her Involvement With The Show And Crafting A Story That Feels Specific [Interview]

Despite how much the MCU owes to its source material, it doesn't always seem like they've had the comics creators involved with their movies or their shows as much as you have been with "Ms. Marvel." What was different this time around? How involved were you in shaping the overall direction of the show?

Yeah, it's funny because it's out of the norm. I think the difference is, I had been at the company for a long time, and I was a full-time employee. I'd been doing some development work already. So I think the transition sort of made sense. But, of course, because the character's so personal to me, I think that it was one of those things where we had to make sure that we were going to be able to adapt it properly.

I joined a little bit after the writers' room was ending, and I had met with them previously. I had given some thoughts and feedback. But I had thought I was just going to consult on the project here and there. I didn't really think I would be brought on as a full-time Marvel producer. And now I'm an executive producer on the series.

So it's kind of wild, because it kind of just happened. It worked out that way. Kevin [Feige] called me and was like, "Actually, you've got to come full-time and do this. If it's not this project, we'll put you on something else, but you should do this project." Of course, I was happy to do it. What I love also was, I love collaborations. I think the best stories come out when you're working with other people. I'm not precious about an idea that I had worked on. I think it's all about amplifying and elevating. I think you do that best when you're saying yes and doing the next thing. And I think we're able to do that with this show. It's an honor to be part of it, to continue to be a part of it.