The Morning Watch: The Puppets Of Gremlins 2, Austin Butler Becomes Elvis & More

In this edition, Adam Savage visits Prop Store to get a close-up look at the stop-motion puppets from "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" and more. Plus, a new "Elvis" featurette reveals how Austin Butler turned himself into The King. And finally, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of all the movies, breaks down his most iconic films, from "Flashdance" to "Top Gun: Maverick."