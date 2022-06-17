Brian And Charles Writers & Stars Discuss Character Origins, Abandoned Story Ideas & More [Interview]

Where did the name "Charles Petrescu" come from? I know in the movie, we see a shot of a book where the author has the last name. Was that a real book or is that something that you made for the movie to provide an origin for the name?

Hayward: That's something we made up, but originally, the name Charles was actually the name of the voice option that Rupert selected. Then, Petrescu — Rupert is a soccer fan, and his favorite team was Chelsea, and there used to be a soccer player whose second name was Petrescu. So he basically, off the top of his head, just said, "Oh yeah, it's Charles Petrescu." It's as simple and as semi-boring as that.

That's great. Did you guy find any difficulties, once you got Charles on set, was it difficult to see and maneuver and hit your marks?

Hayward: All of those, yeah. I couldn't really see anything. I'd have to be led around by the hands, like put into position. If I had to walk fast, that was really difficult, because I just didn't know where I was going. So yeah, it was quite cumbersome. And I was also sewn into it. So between takes, I couldn't really take it off. So I had to just sit in the chair and listen to people having conversations around me that I couldn't participate in.

The sets in this movie are so detailed, and there's just so much stuff in the background to notice. How much thought did you put into those little details? Are there certain things that viewers might not catch on the first time around?

Hayward: Well, we were really lucky. We had an amazing location scout, and they were also very lucky with the locations they found. One of the first farmhouses that they inquired at pretty much already looked exactly how we imagined it. It had a big workshop, the shelves were full of junk and bits of metal, and we didn't really need to add too much to it to make it look as cluttered as we imagined Brian's workshop. So we just got really lucky. The farmhouse that we filmed in, again, we didn't really need to do much, because it already looks amazing. It had really crazy wallpaper, and we just got really lucky with the locations.

Were there any inventions that didn't make the final cut of the movie?

Hayward: Yeah, we had quite a few. We had snake scales. That was a pair of scales that Brian said he weighed snakes on. We basically had an improvised take, and David hadn't seen any of these props before, and the idea being, we just try to improvise and see what we could get.

That's fun.

Hayward: Yeah, so we had various ones. What else did we have? Can you remember, David, what other things we had in there?

Earl: Yeah, I don't really want say because it's embarrassing.

[Everyone laughs]

Earl: We had two ladies attached to a coat.

Hayward: Oh yeah, called the Sisters of Swansea.

[More laughter]

Hayward: But I think the best ones made in.