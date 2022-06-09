The Northman Director Robert Eggers Is Glad To Have An Outlet For His Darkness [Interview]

What struck me the most about the movie is the mythological aspects. No one is in awe of magic. It happens, and they accept it as a fact of life.

Well, it's part of the fabric of the world of the Viking age. And so that's it. That's it. It's as simple as that.

The whole movie has a horror tinge to it. Really unsettling, upsetting things happen. Can you talk about staying true to the more unforgiving text of legend, and not being afraid to lean into very unsettling material?

I'm very grateful that most people who have been writing about this movie understand my intentions, which is great. Every once in a while, when people are saying it's glorifying violence and masculinity and this kind of thing, it confuses me. But I think that when you try to impose contemporary morals on the past, when you're telling the story, you just lose a lot of ... you lose it. I don't think that you're even really communicating the kind of moral stuff you want to the audience, because you're preaching to the choir, so to speak. And while it's completely possible to make an accurate movie about Vikings and it's completely impossible for me to show something in an unbiased way, I'm trying my very best to articulate the physical material world of the Viking age accurately, and also the Viking mindset without judgment.

And so that is brutal work. You know? So then it's for the audience to come to their own conclusions about this stuff. And if I'm going to do that, it's impossible to be sanitized. But at the same time, I don't show any sexual violence. That's saying something about me, I imagine, and my judgment. Although it is very much implied all over the place. But I also think you don't need to like see it to understand its existence.

That's why I think the movie works so well, is that it doesn't talk down to the audience. It says, "Hey, we're going to see a portrait of this world. We're not going to ask you to make judgments on it." I'm assuming that was an uphill battle creatively?

I think this is more powerful, or anyway, potentially, but I think we ... there's a redheaded kid in the Slavic village whose mother is being apprehended by Vikings. And he runs away and he gets caught and then put in the bar [on the door] and then they set fire to [the building]. But the studio was very concerned about this beat. And my solution was simply just like, we don't see the kid actually being put in the barn. Maybe it's better like that.