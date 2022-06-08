Obi-Wan Kenobi Screenwriter Joby Harold Reveals How Kumail Nanjiani's Character Got His Name

What's in a name? In the vast universe of "Star Wars," it turns out that names can come from a wide variety of interesting places. Some names have meaning, like Han Solo's, while others are clearly a play on words, like the Mon Calamari, a race of aquatic fish people named after fried squid.

But where do the rest of the names come from? Would Max Rebo by any other name still play music as sweet? In an interview with CBR, screenwriter and executive producer on "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Joby Harold, shared some of the secrets behind how the new characters on the series were named — including Kumail Nanjiani's fake Jedi, Haja Estree.

Harold explained that Haja was a really fun way to deliver exposition without it being too boring. Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) needed to get information from someone on Tatooine, but making him a fake Jedi was "fresh and interesting," and it gave them the chance to cast a comedian like Nanjiani. When it came to naming the character, however, Harold turned to his biggest fans — his kids:

"You get to name these characters. I got to name them with my children, oftentimes, who didn't sign any NDAs, which was a tight rope. [laughs] So I'd be like, I put them down and go, 'Oh, my god, okay. I've got a con man. I don't know what to call him. I need something kind of playful and fun.' My nine-year-old named Haja Estree, and it was those moments of, again, finding the kid in you, the things that sound right. That's brilliant because you're tying to the best part of 'Star Wars' as a writer. You're not being cynical and being fear-driven. You're enjoying it."