Don't Make Me Go Trailer: John Cho Embarks On A Father-Daughter Road Trip That Might Be His Last
Get ready for a guaranteed tearjerker with Prime Video's "Don't Make Me Go," in which John Cho is a single father who wishes to spend some final moments with his daughter as he battles a serious illness.
The film's trailer focuses on Cho's Max, who takes his daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) on one last road trip so that the duo can experience some beautiful moments together. As Wally is unaware of her father's condition and the urgency of his actions, it becomes more imperative for Max to make sure that his daughter remembers the best parts of him.
However, this will be hard, as Wally does not understand why the trip is so important for both of them ... yet. The trailer reveals that Max intends to make things right for Wally, attempting to reunite her with her mother who left a couple of years ago. Wally, of course, is oblivious to Max's condition and is more interested in teenage stuff, such as spending her summer break having fun with friends or going on dates with her boyfriend. With the pretext of taking her to his college reunion, Max convinces Wally to come along by saying that he will teach her how to drive, and possibly even let her drive his car around.
Check out the trailer for "Don't Make Me Go" below.
An emotional ride
"Don't Make Me Go" seems like a wholesome, heartfelt journey, where a parent and their child are brought closer together, deepening their bond. The cross-country road trip between California and New Orleans seems like a lot of fun for the duo, who are also seen sharing emotional moments after Wally learns the truth about her father's condition. The film is about healing and getting closure at the brink of losing someone dear (and the bittersweetness that evokes).
There's an especially hard-hitting scene in which Wally tells Max that she wants him to be there throughout her life. The foreknowledge of losing a parent is traumatizing, and so is the prospect of having to leave one's child behind without a support system. Unfortunately, the two have no choice but to treasure these precious moments they choose to spend together.
Hannah Marks is directing the film, and Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario are also part of the cast.
Here's the official synopsis:
"When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. "
"Don't Make Me Go" premieres on July 15, 2022, on Prime Video.