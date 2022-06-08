Don't Make Me Go Trailer: John Cho Embarks On A Father-Daughter Road Trip That Might Be His Last

Get ready for a guaranteed tearjerker with Prime Video's "Don't Make Me Go," in which John Cho is a single father who wishes to spend some final moments with his daughter as he battles a serious illness.

The film's trailer focuses on Cho's Max, who takes his daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) on one last road trip so that the duo can experience some beautiful moments together. As Wally is unaware of her father's condition and the urgency of his actions, it becomes more imperative for Max to make sure that his daughter remembers the best parts of him.

However, this will be hard, as Wally does not understand why the trip is so important for both of them ... yet. The trailer reveals that Max intends to make things right for Wally, attempting to reunite her with her mother who left a couple of years ago. Wally, of course, is oblivious to Max's condition and is more interested in teenage stuff, such as spending her summer break having fun with friends or going on dates with her boyfriend. With the pretext of taking her to his college reunion, Max convinces Wally to come along by saying that he will teach her how to drive, and possibly even let her drive his car around.

Check out the trailer for "Don't Make Me Go" below.