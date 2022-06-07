Tim Burton Has Some Harsh Words For Batman Forever's Bat-Nipples

It's worth remembering that Michael Keaton was a controversial choice to play Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film. Better known at the time for comedy films like "Mr. Mom" and "Beetlejuice," Keaton was seen an too "normal" and not tough enough to play a superhero. To add to the controversy, Burton designed the Batman costume with fake musculature sculpted onto its torso, giving Batman a nice set of rubber abdominal muscles. In the Faber & Faber book "Burton on Burton," edited by Mark Salisbury, the director talked about how he couldn't see a man who was already superheroic — say, a muscle man like Arnold Schwarzenegger — putting on a bat suit. An Adonis does not have to dress up and assume another identity to be a superhero; they already kind of are. As such, Burton cast someone who wanted to change their identity when they became Batman. An ordinary guy seemed more likely to dress up in a vigilante costume at night than someone who projected heroism during the daylight hours.

Tim Burton's "cosplay fantasy" elements of the Batman suit were cranked up to 11 in Joel Schumacher's 1995 sequel "Batman Forever." In that film, the suit was fetishized to within an inch of its life, arguing that a large part of being Batman is the opportunity to wear the costume; Batman wouldn't be a vigilante if he didn't get to wear it. Many took note of the fact that the fake musculature on the suit now included prominent nipples as well. The nipples caused a minor uproar, and Schumacher eventually explained that they were meant to resemble statues of Greek gods.

But Burton resented those nipples.