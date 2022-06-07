Spiderhead Clip: Chris Hemsworth Messes With Miles Teller's Emotions

Cleary, Chris Hemsworth's Steve Abnesti isn't your average scientist. I can't imagine a medical procedure typically involves telling your test subjects to "shut up." Or watching them make out ... but to each their own. In the new clip from "Spiderhead," Abnesti is testing his drug on Jeff and Heather (Tess Haubrich), which yields some very noteworthy results. In a matter of seconds, the pair go from mildly interested in one another to sucking faces and Abnesti seems thrilled. It's creepy enough that his mind-altering drug has that kind of impact on their actions, but making matters ten times more disturbing is the fact that administering the drug doesn't involve needles or any kind of procedure: all the scientist does is turn a dial on a smart-phone sized monitor! It's all remote, so whatever is getting the drug into their systems is already attached to their bodies.

While Abnesti kindly asks them to "acknowledge" consent before using the drug, it's not hard to imagine a scene where he skips that step. And it doesn't help that one of the dials indicates whether or not the amount of the drug is fatal or not. Also, the fact that this is based on a story titled "Escape from Spiderhead" definitely insinuates the worst. While Hemsworth is known for playing a beloved superhero, some of his more interesting roles have involved shedding the heroics for a darker mindset. "Bad Times At The El Royale" saw him going full-fledged cult leader and while Abnesti doesn't seem to be that particular flavor of evil, something about the glasses and scientist schtick makes him pretty damn scary. "Spiderhead" is directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" and "TRON: Legacy" director Joseph Kosinski, with an adapted script penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

"Spiderhead" hits Netflix on June 17, 2022.

"Two inmates (Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he's testing for a pharmaceutical genius."