Spiderhead Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Miles Teller Star In The Netflix Thriller

The upcoming Netflix film is based on George Saunders' "Escape from Spiderhead," a short story that assimilates various themes to wacky effect, while introducing elements of horror to elevate the already-interesting premise. Saunders' story is a genuinely captivating read, and the fact that it is being adapted into a Netflix thriller is good news, as it will allow the layered subject matter to breathe while letting the central characters express their motivations in a nuanced manner.

"Spiderhead" revolves around two inmates, played by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, who are checked into Abnesti's penitentiary, wherein they accept to be experimented on in exchange for reduced sentences. However, things turn extremely shady and nasty when Abnesti injects their systems with mind-altering drugs used to manipulate the subjects to trigger specific results. Although none of the inmates are forced to undergo these procedures, Abnesti has too much control over their minds, as he is truly, and terrifyingly, the only one in charge.

The project has been helmed by "Top Gun: Maverick" and "TRON: Legacy" director Joseph Kosinski, while the adapted script has been penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Producers for "Spiderhead" include Eric Newman for Screen Arcade, alongside Hemsworth, Oren Katzeff, Geneva Wasserman, Tommy Harper, and Jeremy Steckler, among others.

Check out the film's official synopsis:

"Two inmates (Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs."

"Spiderhead" is set to release on June 17, 2022, on Netflix.