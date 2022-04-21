Spiderhead First Look Shows Off Chris Hemsworth And Miles Teller In Netflix's Sci-Fi Prison Movie

With Joseph Kosinski's long-delayed "Top Gun: Maverick" finally on the verge of hitting theaters (assuming I haven't just gone and jinxed it), it's time to start talking about ... his next movie.

That's right! Between wrapping production on the "Top Gun" sequel and now, the "TRON: Legacy" and "Oblivion" director went off and made another film in the form of "Spiderhead." The sci-fi thriller is based on "Escape From Spiderhead," a short story written by George Saunders and published in the New Yorker in 2010. Kosinski called the shots on the movie in late 2020, drawing from an adapted script by "Zombieland" and "Deadpool" duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Chris Hemsworth, taking a break from playing the God of Thunder, stars in "Spiderhead" as Steve Abnesti, a scientist who tests drugs that alter one's emotions and abilities on convicts at a remote high-tech penitentiary. Problem is, these drugs (as you've surely already guessed) don't always work the way they're supposed to, as a prisoner named Jeff (Miles Teller) learns the hard way while participating in one of Abnesti's experiments. Somewhere, J.K. Simmons is nodding approvingly at the idea of Hemsworth torturing Teller under the guise of pushing him to be his best self.