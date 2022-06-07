Stephen King Weighs In On HBO's It Prequel Series: 'It's An Interesting Possibility'

Stephen King movies and TV shows never really went away so much as they laid low for a while before returning with a vengeance, much like Pennywise from King's 1986 novel "It" takes a nap every 27 years before feasting on the kids of Derry, Maine again. In a case of life imitating art, human muppet Tim Curry terrorized a generation of kiddos as Pennywise in the 1990 "It" TV miniseries on ABC, only for Bill Skarsgård to suit up as the not-so-friendly clown 27 years later for director Andy Muschietti's highly-lucrative "It" films (which released in 2017 and 2019).

Is there anything hungrier than an ancient clown monster? Well, maybe a streaming service on the prowl for more content. Yes, as came to light earlier this year, HBO Max is developing an "It" prequel series that has Andy Muschietti executive producing along with his producing partner and sister, Barbara Muschietti, and "It Chapter Two" producer Jason Fuchs. The trio developed the story for the show, with Fuchs and a writers' room now working on the script. It will reportedly explore the origins of Pennywise, which is familiar territory for Fuchs after he wrote director Joe Wright's 2015 Peter Pan origin story film "Pan."

Although a Peter Pan prequel proved perhaps poorly purposed (say that three times fast!), King thinks there's real potential in an "It" prequel. Speaking on Bloody Disgusting's Losers' Club podcast (via Screen Rant), the author said that it's out of his hands now: