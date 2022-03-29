It Prequel Series Could Be Heading To HBO Max

If we're backtracking through the history of the evil clown-creature and his terror-based relationship with Derry, his previous appearance would have been around 1961. The teenaged Losers Club actually makes reference to this cycle when Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor) does research on the timeline of the supernatural force that's hunting his friends. He mentions a club called The Black Spot that "was burned down years ago by that racist cult."

In King's book, The Black Spot was a nightclub for Black soldiers that was torched in a hate crime. Does this mean "Welcome To Derry" will include The Black Spot? If so, hopefully it will also give us a Black lead character and a writer's room that's ready to tackle this loaded storyline with the nuance it deserves. It's also worth pointing out that King's novel is filled with interludes to the past, with Pennywise plaguing Derry in one form or another for centuries.

If "Welcome To Derry" is taking this route, it's a clever way to capitalize on an iconic performance — Bill Skarsgard as the eye-rolling sinister clown — while paying even more direct homage to King's original novel. The new series would take place just a few years after King's novel is set. As the project is still in its early stages, there's no official word on Skarsgard's involvement in the prequel, but the actor has made it clear during press for the films that he had fun scaring the pants off his co-stars (and the world) in the role, even if it was also exhausting.

It's no surprise Muschietti finds himself drawn back into the world of "It," as the filmmaker loved the story so much that he reportedly shot tons of footage that never made it into either of the films. In 2019, the director announced plans for a supercut of the movie including additional, unseen footage that would run at least six hours. That cut doesn't appear to have materialized yet, but perhaps some of the unused footage will be repurposed for the new series.