The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Clip: Welcome To The The Hotel Obsidian

The Hargreeves Siblings are back for yet another adventure, and by adventure, I mean "massive problem that could destroy the entire universe that is partially their fault for causing in the first place."

Returning for its third season, the hit Netflix comic book series "The Umbrella Academy" centers on a set of seven adopted superpowered siblings all born on the same day and taken under the wing of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who is apparently Charles Xavier's biggest fan, as he started his own superhero training academy to help the Hargreeves kids harness their skills. Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben (Justin H. Min), and Viktor (Elliot Page) couldn't be more different from one another, but at the end of the day, they're a family ... no matter how dysfunctional or potentially world-destroying they can be when all together.

We were already given a first-look at what we can expect with season 3, with the Hargreeves siblings ending up in an alternate timeline where they were never adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (save for Ben). Instead, he adopted six other super kids, forming the Sparrow Academy. Now the Hargreeves kids have to find a way to get the timeline set correctly, without causing any additional problems that could lead to a blitz, or rather the full implosion of existence as we know it. Unfortunately, with the Sparrow Academy existing, they've got to find a new home base. Enter the Hotel Obsidian.