Resident Evil Trailer: It's The End Of The World As We Know It
Everyone has "Resident Evil" fever these days, and I'm not talking about the kind that turns you into zombies and other twisted creatures. People just can't get enough of the popular video game franchise that has spawned several beloved games, a number of live-action adaptations on the big screen (most of which resulted in mixed bags, at best), and now a soon-to-be-released Netflix series that promises to tell a more expansive story, beyond the scope of previous adaptations.
The streamer's new "Resident Evil" series will hope to turn around the franchise's recent misfortunes, telling the story of the main (human) antagonist Albert Wesker, played by the esteemed Lance Reddick, and his daughter Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska). Gamers know all about how the deadly T-virus swept the globe in the near future that the franchise is set in, sparing only a measly 2% of the human population. The rest? Well, the zombies, monsters, and even more frightening creatures make up the bulk of the planet's inhabitants now. Netflix's "Resident Evil" will tread new ground by setting its story in the year 2036, over 14 years after the pandemic wreaked its havoc. Talk about timely!
Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming series, teasing all sorts of horror, gore, and troublesome humans that make up the core of what "Resident Evil" has always been about. You can watch it for yourself below.
Resident Evil trailer
As shown in previous footage, "Resident Evil" will cover a pair of separate timelines — one of which will depict the current-day events set in 2022 from the perspective of a much younger and more innocent Jade (played by Tamara Smart) arriving in New Raccoon City in South Africa along with her sister Billie (Siena Agudong) and her father, the other covering the period of time set in the future well after everything has gone to hell thanks to the sinister Umbrella Corporation. It's the best (worst?) of both worlds for longtime fans of the franchise, as the series merges both of these disparate stories to tell a new story set in the world of "Resident Evil." The series has been billed as being loosely based on the video games, treating all the past events as established backstory.
From showrunner, writer, and executive producer Andrew Dabb ("Supernatural"), "Resident Evil" stars Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska as both versions of Jade, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. The series is written by Mary Leah Sutton. All eight episodes of the series will debut on Netflix on July 14, 2022.