Resident Evil Trailer: It's The End Of The World As We Know It

Everyone has "Resident Evil" fever these days, and I'm not talking about the kind that turns you into zombies and other twisted creatures. People just can't get enough of the popular video game franchise that has spawned several beloved games, a number of live-action adaptations on the big screen (most of which resulted in mixed bags, at best), and now a soon-to-be-released Netflix series that promises to tell a more expansive story, beyond the scope of previous adaptations.

The streamer's new "Resident Evil" series will hope to turn around the franchise's recent misfortunes, telling the story of the main (human) antagonist Albert Wesker, played by the esteemed Lance Reddick, and his daughter Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska). Gamers know all about how the deadly T-virus swept the globe in the near future that the franchise is set in, sparing only a measly 2% of the human population. The rest? Well, the zombies, monsters, and even more frightening creatures make up the bulk of the planet's inhabitants now. Netflix's "Resident Evil" will tread new ground by setting its story in the year 2036, over 14 years after the pandemic wreaked its havoc. Talk about timely!

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming series, teasing all sorts of horror, gore, and troublesome humans that make up the core of what "Resident Evil" has always been about. You can watch it for yourself below.