New Resident Evil TV Series Images Show Off Zombie Dogs, Delicious Humans

Ready for yet another trip to Raccoon City? Just as we are starting to recover from the failure of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," and just as mankind is starting to get over their basic need to be stomped on by a big vampire lady in "Resident Evil Village," Netflix is back with another adaptation of the popular "Resident Evil" franchise.

As popular and influential as the "Resident Evil" games have been, we've never really had an outright great adaptation. Sure, we've come close, and sure, every adaptation has had something fun, but there hasn't been anything that's been able to just capture the essence of the games.

Now, Netflix is trying to break the curse with a live-action show that, while not a direct adaptation, it shows something we haven't seen before: a near future after the events of the games where humanity is all but extinct. Other than the remaining 2% of the human population, the world is populated by either zombies or unspeakable monsters that have taken over the world's wildlife. For a show with more monsters than humans, it is fitting that the story is focusing on the family of franchise big bad Albert Wesker (here to be played by the excellent Lance Reddick) as well as a whole new cast of zombie fodder.