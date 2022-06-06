The Midnight Gospel Gets Canceled By Netflix After Just One Season

Netflix is back at it again with their pattern of ending a show just after one season. Unfortunately for fans of "The Midnight Gospel," the animated series has been abruptly canceled by the streaming service, as confirmed by the show's co-creator, Duncan Trussell, on Twitter.

"Midnight Gospel" is among the long string of animated shows that Netflix has canceled, some even before release, such as the "Boons and Curses" show. Netflix has not offered reasons behind the cancelation, but the decision is all the more baffling as the series was well-received by audiences and critics alike (the show currently has a 91% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes). While the concept of the show arguably appeals to a niche audience, it did offer stunning, trippy animation, a gripping story, and characters worth rooting for.

However, these aspects were not enough for the show to warrant a second season on Netflix, although that might be reflective of the platform's shortcomings and current financial woes as opposed to the show's merit or lack thereof.