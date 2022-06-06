Borat Breakout Star Maria Bakalova Joins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 In Key Role

It appears a breakout star from 2020 is getting ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a significant way. Maria Bakalova, best known as Tutar, aka Borat's daughter in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," is the latest actor to be revealed as part of the ensemble cast for "Guardians of the Galax. Vol. 3." But who is she playing? That remains up in the air, though it seems she will be rather consequential in her MCU debut.

According to Deadline, Bakalova has a "key" role in the MCU sequel, which has already wrapped filming. That means, presumably, Bakalova's part is already in the can. Without any more information, it is almost impossible to speculate further but this is an intriguing development. Also of note is that the report states this is not the unannounced mystery actor that writer/director James Gunn teased when filming wrapped. So there are some surprises left in store, it would seem.

The cast includes returning members Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar), and Elizabeth Debicki (Mantis). Will Poulter ("We're the Millers") is also on board as Adam Warlock, with Chuk Iwuji ("Peacemaker") set to star in a mystery role.