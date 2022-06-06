Borat Breakout Star Maria Bakalova Joins Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 In Key Role
It appears a breakout star from 2020 is getting ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a significant way. Maria Bakalova, best known as Tutar, aka Borat's daughter in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," is the latest actor to be revealed as part of the ensemble cast for "Guardians of the Galax. Vol. 3." But who is she playing? That remains up in the air, though it seems she will be rather consequential in her MCU debut.
According to Deadline, Bakalova has a "key" role in the MCU sequel, which has already wrapped filming. That means, presumably, Bakalova's part is already in the can. Without any more information, it is almost impossible to speculate further but this is an intriguing development. Also of note is that the report states this is not the unannounced mystery actor that writer/director James Gunn teased when filming wrapped. So there are some surprises left in store, it would seem.
The cast includes returning members Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar), and Elizabeth Debicki (Mantis). Will Poulter ("We're the Millers") is also on board as Adam Warlock, with Chuk Iwuji ("Peacemaker") set to star in a mystery role.
A big break for a massive talent
As for Bakalova, this represents a massive opportunity for her to shine in one of the biggest franchises around. Not only is the MCU an all-encompassing behemoth but the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films are particularly beloved. This third entry has true breakout potential as well, given the long wait between installments and the group's inclusion in "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." This to say, it's a hell of a way to jump aboard this train.
Bakalova was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Aside from that, she is set to star in the horror flick "Bodies Bodies Bodies" this year, in addition to her role in Judd Apatow's comedy "The Bubble," which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. She also has "Freedom or Death" and "The Honeymoon" in the books, with "Branded" headed into pre-production. Bakalova is staying busy but this is probably going to put her on everyone's radar in a much larger way. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the conclusion go the "Guardians" trilogy come our way.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is currently set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.