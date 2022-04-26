Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer: Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, And Lee Pace Star In The New Slasher From A24

Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming horror film "Bodies Bodies Bodies" from A24. The film is directed by Halina Reijn ("Instinct"). It's the story of seven friends at a house party in the middle of nowhere during a hurricane, obviously a bad decision on everyone's part. House parties should always take place on a main road in a town with working phones and no storms to disable the power. This is science.

The group is full of young people who are dealing with not only a cake full of THC (which not everyone is aware of), but some conflicting personalities. Most of the gang is Gen Z, except for the boyfriend of one of the group, played by Lee Pace. The party games start, and one of them is "bodies bodies bodies," a sort of someone-gets-murdered-and-we-have-to-guess-who-it-is kind of thing. Think slumber parties and you'll get the idea.

Of course, you play a game like that in a secluded mansion in a storm, and someone is going to really die. Again, science. At least the science I've learned from watching horror movies. That science is correct in this film, and everyone has to scramble to find out who the real murderer is.