Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer: Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, And Lee Pace Star In The New Slasher From A24
Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming horror film "Bodies Bodies Bodies" from A24. The film is directed by Halina Reijn ("Instinct"). It's the story of seven friends at a house party in the middle of nowhere during a hurricane, obviously a bad decision on everyone's part. House parties should always take place on a main road in a town with working phones and no storms to disable the power. This is science.
The group is full of young people who are dealing with not only a cake full of THC (which not everyone is aware of), but some conflicting personalities. Most of the gang is Gen Z, except for the boyfriend of one of the group, played by Lee Pace. The party games start, and one of them is "bodies bodies bodies," a sort of someone-gets-murdered-and-we-have-to-guess-who-it-is kind of thing. Think slumber parties and you'll get the idea.
Of course, you play a game like that in a secluded mansion in a storm, and someone is going to really die. Again, science. At least the science I've learned from watching horror movies. That science is correct in this film, and everyone has to scramble to find out who the real murderer is.
Never go to a party at a secluded mansion with inclement weather threatening
The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" screenplay was written by Sarah DeLappe ("Cassandra at the Wedding"), from a spec script written by Kristen Roupenian (the podcast "How to Fail with Elizabeth Day"). It is produced by David Hinojosa and Ali Herting. Principal photography began back in May, 2021, and the film made its premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 14, 2022. With 21 current reviews at the time of this writing, the film is at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a small number of reviews, sure, but that's a pretty hefty score to go into an opening with.
The film stars Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give") as Sophie, Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") as Bee, Pete Davidson ("The King of Staten Island") as David, Rachel Sennott ("Shiva Baby") as Alice, Myha'la Herrold ("The Tattooed Heart") as Jordan, Chase Sui Wonders ("On the Rocks") as Emma, and Lee Pace ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Greg.
In addition to "Bodies Bodies Bodies," A24 will be releasing "Men" and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On."
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" will hit theaters on August 5, 2022.