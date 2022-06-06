The Morning Watch: Top Gun: Maverick's Hypersonic Flight, Millie Bobby Brown Goes Up To Eleven On Hot Ones & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, go hypersonic with a scene breakdown from the box office chart-topping "Top Gun: Maverick" with Tom Cruise. Plus, see how "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown handles some of the spiciest wings on the planet in a new edition of "Hot Ones." And finally, find out about all the stand-up specials that are coming from the recent Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles.