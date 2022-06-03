Timing Was Everything When It Came To The Dexter Reboot [ATX]

It turns out "Dexter: New Blood," the 10-episode revival of the Michael C. Hall-led series, was quite the success for Showtime. Over the course of eight seasons and 96 episodes, the original "Dexter" series charted the exploits of a Miami police blood pattern analyst who happened to moonlight as a serial killer, one who preyed on other killers. By the end of the show, Hall's character, the eponymous Dexter Morgan, had become a lumberjack, leaving people rather dissatisfied with the outcome of his story. Enter "Dexter: New Blood," which wrapped up back in January.

Our own Ryan Scott was recently in attendance at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, where several network executives appeared in a panel called "Futurescape: A Look at What's Ahead in TV." Among them were Jessie Dicovitsky, the Senior Vice President of Original Programming at Showtime Networks, Kara Buckley, the Vice President of Original Programming for HBO Drama Series, Jacqueline Sacerio, the Vice President of Scripted Programming for eOne, Athena Wickham, the Head of TV for Kilter Films, and Dan Shorr, the Head of Scripted for Rooster Teeth Productions. Dicovitsky discussed the motivations behind the "Dexter" revival, saying: