Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Gets A Release Date On Disney+

On the home page for Disney+, a banner for "The Bad Batch" reminds fans that the trailer is out, while also revealing that season 2 will premiere on September 28.

This means that we'll go from "Obi-Wan Kenobi" wrapping up its first season at the end of June, to "Andor" premiering on August 31st, straight to "Star Wars" animation, with "The Bad Batch" and "Tales of the Jedi" both premiering in the fall. It seems that, just like 2021 was the year of Marvel on Disney+, it is time for "Star Wars" to shine on the streaming platform this year with varied and exciting new stories. Plus, fans of the time period between the prequel and original trilogies must be excited to see so many stories being explored in that dark period in the history of the galaxy far, far away.

Though "The Bad Batch" wasn't as impressive as the episode of "The Clone Wars" where the titular batch first appeared, the show was still a worthy addition to the "Star Wars" canon. Their unique personalities and dynamics make them a fresh contrast to other squadrons we've known in the franchise, and the animation has never look as good as it did on the show. But what makes "The Bad Batch" interesting is the character of Omega, a female clone with a fascinating character arc and one of the best new characters "Star Wars" has seen in years.

"The Bad Batch" season 2 premieres on September 28, 2022, on Disney+.