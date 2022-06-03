Brianne Tju Talks Unhuman, Becoming A Scream Queen, And Teenage Resilience In Horror [Interview]

I don't want to laundry list everything that you've done, but you're quickly becoming a scream queen. What is it about horror that keeps you coming back?

I'd be honored to be considered a scream queen. I've always loved horror and it's a genre that, like you said, I've been a part of many times. I think as an actor, it's really fun to be able to go outside the realm of situations that you would normally be in and get to use your imagination. It's the heightened aspect of it. Finding a way to portray the fear and the adrenaline going on while still keeping it grounded and human and relatable is a challenge that I love to grapple with. And it's just like, I have so much fun doing horror movies. Especially Blumhouse. I think that they have a history of doing very interesting horror movies, so it was really great to be a part of this film and horror in general.

This role in particular is a lot different than, say, Margot on "I Know What You Did Last Summer." How do you prepare to go from a character like her, who is a big social media personality but secretly insecure, to this movie where Ever is described as "nothing?" How do you make that shift to have a character that doesn't fall into a lot of these tropes and make them realized?

It's funny because I actually shot this right after — I think I had a week or two in between coming home from Hawaii shooting "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and then into New Orleans to do this project. It was definitely a big switch. I've never really liked relying on tropes when it comes to creating a character. I think maybe that can be the stencil for the character, but there has to be so much more if you're going to do something that feels interesting and also real. People are far more than just whatever facade they put out there, which we did see with Margot.