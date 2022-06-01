Unhuman Director Marcus Dunstan Combines Horror With A Gen Z After School Special [Interview]

Teen movies often serve as cultural time capsules because they're usually trying to strike what is cool right then and right now, which is also why so many of them age like milk in the sun. What was the process like for writing characters of a different generation and of an entirely different world compared to when you were a teenager?

Well, I wanted to take some of the iconography from the seminal movies growing up that were sort of our teachers, because I loved that we had permission to say "A Blumhouse After School Special" at the front.

Oh yeah, that was great.

After school specials did not possess a ton of subtlety in what they were going for. So between that and a reference to the "Scared Straight" program, and all these ways that when we were growing up, adults were going to tell us something through fear that's going to change us. What happens if fear actually marches in and says, "No, no, no, here's how you get it done?" It was a conversation between the stimuli of that era, like taking the jacket from the background of "The Blob" remake or "Ferris Bueller," and coming up with this constant collage of things that would always register and honor the best of the stereotypes. Like, yes, please think "athlete," please think "bully," please think "vulnerable," please think "the person still in formation wondering what their role is." Please, please, please do that. And then [we] open the door so we can tell a human story about an unhuman threat. And then really start to get into our theme of how bullying isn't always just the one person asking for it. No. We've all got the capability to be a bully over something. And it's like, "What if that lesson was going to hang around in your face and teach you until you got it?"